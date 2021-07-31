Dr. William R. Garner, PhD

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Dr. William R. Garner, PhD, 85, died in West Orange, NJ, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, Montclair, NJ on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Interment followed at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ.

Born and raised in Dallas, TX, Dr. Garner lived in Carbondale, IL until he moved to West Orange, NJ in 2013 to be near his daughter and her family.

He earned his BA from Baylor University in Waco, TX and his MA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX and PhD from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA.

Dr. Garner was an Associate Professor of Political Science at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL from 1963 until his retirement in 1996. His research interests were in Latin American studies, liberation theology and philosophy. He was a dedicated teacher who cared deeply about his students. He served as Director of Graduate Studies for a number of years during his career at SIUC.

A man of faith, he was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Carbondale as well as the SIU Choral Union.

Dr. Garner was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Garner Milnes in 2014.