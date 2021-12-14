 Skip to main content
Dudley Kessler

DONGOLA — Dudley Kessler visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Dongola. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Brent Miller officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery.

To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

