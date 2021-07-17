DuWayne C. Englert

1932 - 2021

CARBONDALE - DuWayne C. Englert, 88, passed away at 9:15 a.m., Thursday July 14, 2021 at Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea, IL.

Dr. Englert was born December 1, 1932 in Wakeeney, Kansas to Vernie and Mary (Lamle) Englert.

He received his bachelor's and Master's degrees at the University of Kansas and his Ph.D, from Purdue University in 1963.

Dr. Englert was a professor in the Zoology Dept. at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale specializing in genetics from 1963 until his retirement in 1999. He spent six weeks in India as a genetics expert during the summer of 1979 in a program sponsored by the United Nations.

Dr. Englert was an avid stamp collector and a die-hard supporter of all of SIU's athletic teams. He also loved the St. Louis Cardinals.

He married Phyllis Noah on August 30, 1953 in Beloit, Kansas who preceded him in death in 2004. He is survived by two sons, Craig of O'Fallon, IL and Kyle of Carbondale, IL.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother LaVerne, and a sister ClaraBelle Lemke.