Dwight Barr

CARBONDALE — Dwight Barr, age 100 of Carbondale, passed away, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Helia Healthcare, West Frankfort.

Visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

Funeral Services for Dwight Barr will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the funeral with Pastor Jim Barr officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park. Full military honors will be accorded by the Illinois Honor Guard and Murphysboro American Legion, Post 127.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Veteran's Honor Flight and will be accepted at the funeral home.

