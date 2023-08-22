Dwight Jones
Sept. 15, 1938 - Aug. 16, 2023
BENTON, IL – Rev. Dwight Jones, 84, of Benton passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at his home.
Rev. Jones was born in Benton, IL on Sept. 15, 1938 the son of Floyd and Opal (Gant) Jones.
He married Janice Orlowski on Aug. 26, 1972 at the Bethel Church and she survives.
Rev. Jones has pastored since he was 17 years old. He helped build the Bethel Community Church in 1962 and he pastored there until his health failed.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Jones of Benton; two sons, Michael Jones of Benton, David Jones and wife Kendra of Thompsonville; three grandchildren: Kenzie, Wyatt and Violet. Rev. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Roscoe Jones and one sister, Mona Pritchard.
Private graveside services will be held.
