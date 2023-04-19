E. Jeaneen Buie

Dec. 10, 1941 - March 22, 2023

CARBONDALE — E. Jeaneen Buie, 81, of Carbondale, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Jeaneen was born on Dec. 10, 1941 in Union County to John F. and Delsie Viola (Smoot) Buie. She had worked as the executive director of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce. Jeaneen graduated from Dongola High School and SIU. She loved spending time with her cats and dogs.

Survivors include her niece, JoAnne Kautsky; and nephews, Wally Johnson and John Barthel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rosalie Reed and Mary Edith Berutti; significant other, William B. Gile; and numerous fur babies.

Entombment will be at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum in Murphysboro.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.