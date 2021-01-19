Earl D. Creath

April 23, 1934 - Jan. 16, 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Earl D. Creath, 86, of Murphysboro passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Earl was born in Oraville, IL, on April 23, 1934, a son to the late Fred and Ada A. (Bock) Creath. He was united in marriage to Barbara J. Wolfe on November 6, 1954, in Murphysboro. Barbara survives of Murphysboro.

Earl was a member of First Baptist Church in Murphysboro; he was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and was a retired Illinois State Trooper.

Graveside services will be at 11:30 am on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Murdale Garden of Memory. Rev. Shaker Samuel of the First Baptist Church will officiate. Those attending should utilize recommended social distancing guidelines.

Earl's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro.