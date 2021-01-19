Earl D. Creath
April 23, 1934 - Jan. 16, 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Earl D. Creath, 86, of Murphysboro passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Earl was born in Oraville, IL, on April 23, 1934, a son to the late Fred and Ada A. (Bock) Creath. He was united in marriage to Barbara J. Wolfe on November 6, 1954, in Murphysboro. Barbara survives of Murphysboro.
Earl was a member of First Baptist Church in Murphysboro; he was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and was a retired Illinois State Trooper.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 am on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Murdale Garden of Memory. Rev. Shaker Samuel of the First Baptist Church will officiate. Those attending should utilize recommended social distancing guidelines.
Earl's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Creath of Murphysboro; one daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and David Ardrey of Murphysboro; two sons and daughters-in-law; Rev. Randall E. Creath and Dr./Rev. Denise Jansen of Chester, Virginia and Dale and Trina Creath of Murphysboro; he is also survived by four grandchildren: Angela (Rhett) Barke, Autumn (Jason) Connor, Cody (Stephanie) Creath, and Rebecca (Sam) Ott, and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters: Minnie Lawrence and Helen Creath; two brothers: Ralph and Clarence Creath; and a granddaughter, Jessica Creath.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
