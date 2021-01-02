 Skip to main content
Earlene Freeman
MURPHYSBORO — Earlene Freeman, 96, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The family is being served by the Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

For full obituary, visit www.crainsonline.com.

