Eddie Eugene Perry (Poirier)

1941 - 2022

MARION — Eddie Eugene Perry (Poirier), 80, of Marion, passed away 8:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Marion.

Eddie retired as a Postal Service Worker with the U. S. Post Office in Topeka, Kansas.

Eddie was a veteran of the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was most proud of his Indian heritage, being French-Canadian Iroquois. He enjoyed bead-making, which he was a vendor at several craft shows, selling the items he made and loved collecting Indian memorabilia.

He was forty-six years sober and was very proud that he was a speaker, loved to tell his story of sobriety, he was also a sponsor and held meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous.

Eddie was born October 28, 1941, in Topeka, Kansas to Edward Joseph and Helen Louise (Penwell) Poirier.

Surviving are, son, Sgt. David Perry, US Army (Ret) of Fort Lee, VA; three daughters, Cynthia Perry Milburn of Wichita, KS, Malanda "Lani" Perry Smith and her husband, Gordy of Herrin, Tonya Perry and Terry Foster of Herrin; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; his long-time companion, Sue Hinman of Marion and her daughter, Tammy Hinman; his beloved dog, Boo-Boo and his beloved cat, Misty.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Delores.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home. Interment with a Flag-Folding Ceremony and TAPS by the IL Army National Guard will be in Herrin City Cemetery in Herrin. Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous and will be accepted at the funeral homes.