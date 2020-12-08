STEELEVILLE – Edgar A. Misselhorn, 90, of Steeleville, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Sparta Community Hospital.

Edgar was born in Percy, Illinois, on June 15, 1930, the son of William and Hulda Rubach Misselhorn. He married Delpine M. Oetjen on July 13, 1957 in Jacob, Illinois.

Edgar was retired from World Color Press, Sparta. Edgar was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church – Wine Hill, and was an Elder for 16 years, Treasurer for 6 years and held other church offices. He was in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Dec. 1952 thru Dec. 1960. He was a member of B.B. K. American Legion Post #480, Steeleville, and Kaskaskia V.F.W. Post #3553, Chester, Illinois.

Edgar is survived by his wife, Delphine Misselhorn of Steeleville, Daughter, Denise Landmann of Steeleville, Granddaughters, Danielle (Nathanel) Smith and Alyssa (Gage Allhands) Landmann, Great Granddaughters, Charlee and Kylie Smith.

Edgar was preceded in death by his Parents, three Brothers and two Sisters, Son-in-law, Bruce Landmann.

Private Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Wine Hill, Steeleville, Illinois, with Reverend William F. Engfehr III officiating. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville.