CARRIER MILLS — Edgar Lee "Eddie" Dillard, 90, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma; sons, Greg and Jeff Dillard; and daughters, Cindy Allen and Beth Walter; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be Sunday, March 1, in the First Church of God in Carrier Mills. The Revs. Joe Daniels and Shannon Goolsby will officiate. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral time on Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Church of God. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills in charge of the services.
To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Dillard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.