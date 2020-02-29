Edgar Lee 'Eddie' Dillard
CARRIER MILLS — Edgar Lee "Eddie" Dillard, 90, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma; sons, Greg and Jeff Dillard; and daughters, Cindy Allen and Beth Walter; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be Sunday, March 1, in the First Church of God in Carrier Mills. The Revs. Joe Daniels and Shannon Goolsby will officiate. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral time on Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Church of God. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills in charge of the services.

