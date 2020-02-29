CARRIER MILLS — Edgar Lee "Eddie" Dillard, 90, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma; sons, Greg and Jeff Dillard; and daughters, Cindy Allen and Beth Walter; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Services will be Sunday, March 1, in the First Church of God in Carrier Mills. The Revs. Joe Daniels and Shannon Goolsby will officiate. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral time on Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Church of God. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills in charge of the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Dillard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.