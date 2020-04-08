× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARRIER MILLS — Edna Pauline "Johnnie" Wilkins, 89, resident of Columbia, Tennessee, formerly of Carrier Mills, passed away peacefully at 9:50 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, in Columbia.

Private services will be conducted with burial next to her husband in the Salem Cemetery in Carrier Mills. The Rev. Todd Krost will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the preferred choice of remembrance would be memorials to the First United Methodist Church in Carrier Mills and may be mailed in care of the church at 109 E. Washington St. Box 337 Carrier Mills, IL 62917.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills.

