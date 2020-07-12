× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Edward C. Varsa, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home.

Ed was born on Oct. 18, 1938, to Albert and Annie (Nickel) Varsa in Marissa. He married Sally Jane Dimiceli on Aug. 28, 1965, in Bartlett.

Ed is survived by his wife, Sally; children Stephen (Maryann Ryan) Varsa and Jessica (Eric) Johnson; grandchildren, Thomas, Sarah, Connery, and Emma; sisters, Helen McCormick, Lorene (Norman) Harmon and Kathy (Jim) VanOtterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Annie Varsa; his brother Albert “Sonny” Varsa; and brother-in-law, Kenneth McCormick.

Ed's early years were on the family farm. He graduated from Sparta Township High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science from the School of Agriculture at SIU Carbondale, his master's degree from the University of Illinois, and his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Michigan State University. He returned to SIU as a professor and researcher in the School of Agriculture Department of Plant and Soil Science, retiring in 2004.

He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1967.