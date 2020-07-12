CARBONDALE — Edward C. Varsa, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home.
Ed was born on Oct. 18, 1938, to Albert and Annie (Nickel) Varsa in Marissa. He married Sally Jane Dimiceli on Aug. 28, 1965, in Bartlett.
Ed is survived by his wife, Sally; children Stephen (Maryann Ryan) Varsa and Jessica (Eric) Johnson; grandchildren, Thomas, Sarah, Connery, and Emma; sisters, Helen McCormick, Lorene (Norman) Harmon and Kathy (Jim) VanOtterloo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Annie Varsa; his brother Albert “Sonny” Varsa; and brother-in-law, Kenneth McCormick.
Ed's early years were on the family farm. He graduated from Sparta Township High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science from the School of Agriculture at SIU Carbondale, his master's degree from the University of Illinois, and his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Michigan State University. He returned to SIU as a professor and researcher in the School of Agriculture Department of Plant and Soil Science, retiring in 2004.
He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1967.
Edward was very active in his faith. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where he served on the parish council, participated in liturgical roles, was a substitute teacher for the Parish School of Religion, Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, and shared his kindness with parishioners and community.
Ed was a member of the American Society of Agronomy, Alpha Zeta, SIU Alumni Association, Friday Ag friends lunch group, and the emeritus group.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Church of St. Francis Xavier in Carbondale with Father Robert Flannery officiating. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The service will be live streamed and available for viewing at www.siucnewman.org. Private burial will follow at Marissa Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Food for the Poor, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale, or the American Heart Association.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Ed, visit www.meredithfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.