 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edward Eugene "Gene" Sanders

  • 0

Edward Eugene "Gene" Sanders

CARTERVILLE — Edward Eugene "Gene" Sanders, a World War II Veteran of Carterville, passed peacefully in his sleep after an evening surrounded by family in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 10, at the age of 98.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Crainville Baptist Church, with reflections by his family. Burial with military rites will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Gene was the father of: Brenda Sanders (Curt) Woody; grandfather of: Jessica Castillo, Gilbert Castillo, Mitchell Woody; and great-grandfather of: Braxten Castillo.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine army delivers humanitarian aid for liberated areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News