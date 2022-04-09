Edward Junior Reeder

Aug. 9, 1934 - April 5, 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Edward Junior Reeder, age 87, of Murphysboro, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the Marion VA Medical Center.

He was born August 9, 1934, in Gorham to Edward and Esther (Fauss) Reeder. On June 19, 1954, he married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Baskin in DuQuoin. They shared almost 59 years of making wonderful memories. She preceded him in death on June 6, 2013.

He proudly served his country in the Army, receiving an honorable discharge as a SP3.

Edward owned and operated Cross Country Land Surveying in Murphysboro for approximately 20-years.

He was an avid bass fisherman and won trophies in local fishing tournaments. He was an excellent carpenter and built several of his family homes. He was a very talented woodworker creating many family heirlooms. He loved to plant and maintain his vegetable garden. He and Shirley enjoyed wintering in Florida every year. He loved genealogy and his family history. He proudly restored the Reeder Cemetery in Gorham, IL.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Sheri (Randy) Williams of Murphysboro; granddaughters: Amanda (Shane) Clark of Goreville and Leslie (Scott) Baker of Murray, KY; great-grandchildren: Isaiah Connor, Ethan Baker, Shale Ray Clark, Johnathan Baker, Melody Baker, Sophie Baker and Adrianna Baker; siblings: David (Barb) Reeder of Murphysboro, Wilma (Jim) Bollinger of Miami, OK, and Janet (Fritz) Perry of Olive Branch, MS; sister-in-law, Carleen Reeder of Murphysboro; brother-in-law, Arvel Froemling of Campbell Hill, IL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

He is also survived by "Biddy,” his precious yorkie, who provided him much joy and comfort after Shirley Ann passed. Biddy now lives with his granddaughter Amanda's family and is doing great.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; siblings: Virginia (Bill) Taylor, Bruce (Donna) Reeder, Darla Reeder; Bob Reeder; Wayne Reeder and Barbara Froemling.

Funeral Services for Edward Junior Reeder will be Monday, April 11, 2022 at noon in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home, 31 Memorial Dr., Murphysboro, IL with Rev. Charles Allen and Pastor Larry Dean Worthen officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park. Full military honors will be accorded by the US Army and the American Legion Post #127.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged and can be made to the Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro and will be accepted at the funeral home.

