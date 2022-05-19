Edward L. "Ed" Ryan

1927 - 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Edward L. "Ed" Ryan, 94, of Bloomington, IL (formerly of Ottawa, IL), devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on May 12th, with his wife and children by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 25, 2022 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Burial will follow at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Ed was born in Ottawa to Edward T. and Eileen (Boissenin) Ryan on June 28, 1927. He attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated in 1945 from Ottawa Township High School (Sr. Class President), before heading on to the University of Notre Dame. A dedicated Fighting Irishman, Ed graduated with a degree in chemical engineering. During his 40 year career at Libbey Owens Ford Glass Co., he was head of the water department, with an additional 4 years as a consultant, often working with the EPA.

Beloved husband of Mary (Dycus) Ryan, whom he married April 20, 1963, at St. Patrick Parish in Ottawa, and recently celebrated 59 years together. Father of Julie Ryan (Bloomington, IL), and William (Caroline Casey) Ryan (Elmhurst, IL). Grandfather of Edward and Thomas Ryan.

Survived by his sister, Eileen "Sally" Heythaler (St. Clair Shores, Michigan), and many dear nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Margaret (Paul) Sheedy, brother-in-law Paul Sheedy, brother-in-law William Heythaler, nephews Kurt, Peter and James Heythaler.

Through the years, Ed contributed his time and talents to the community of Ottawa. He served 13 years as President of the Reddick Library Board, while planning the construction of the current library. He was also a member of the Ottawa Community Hospital Board, later serving as chairman of the renovations project. Being a man of strong faith, he often attended daily masses at St. Patrick Parish and was an altar server, lector, and number one choir member (under his wife's musical direction). With birdwatching being one of Ed's favorite pastimes, he loved sitting on the sunporch at his daughter's home (where he and Mary lived the past 2 years) observing the birds, nature, trees, animals and people walking by. In his day, he was an avid gardener, mushroom & asparagus hunter, and shrub enthusiast who could fix anything. He also loved painting things that sat still around the house or the yard.

Ed was active in sports throughout his life. During his senior year, he was voted the MVP for track (high hurdles), football and basketball. But baseball was his forte, being named to the Illinois Valley Hall of Fame in 1982. The Cubs were his all-time favorite team, and he even tried out for the Cubs, White Sox, and The Washington Senators (who actually invited him to play), but he declined in order to finish college at ND and pursue a career. Many days were spent in his backyard for batting practice, playing catch, shooting hoops or flying kites with his children.

Music was a major part of Ed's life, along with his family's. He and his wife Mary, an Ottawa music teacher, often sang together for weddings, funerals and church services. In the "hidden talents" department, Ed loved to play ragtime music on his vintage, gold-painted piano.

Family and friends were always important to Ed. In his presence, one felt his gentle, kind compassion and enjoyed his clever sense of humor. He had the natural ability, as a true gentleman, of making everyone feel welcomed, including strangers. Always putting others first, Ed was a very thoughtful, humble and generous man. He was a "grandpa extraordinaire," sharing many witty stories and important life lessons with his grandsons.

Two of Ed's favorite words were, "thank you." So, we say our final, "Thank YOU, Ed," for a life well-lived. You will always be remembered.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital, Reddick Library of Ottawa, The American Heart Association, of St. Patrick Parish of Merna in Bloomington, IL.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433