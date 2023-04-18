Edward L. "Ed" Tope

Mar. 25, 1948 - April 13, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Edward Lee "Ed" Tope, 75, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 3:27 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Tim Yankee officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL, with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the Shelby County Honor Guard.

Ed was born on March 25, 1948 in Murphysboro, IL, the son of William Edward and Betty Lou (Sharp) Tope. He graduated from Trico High School in the Class of 1967. Ed then served in the United States Air Force from 1967-1970, during the Vietnam War. He married Deborah Lynn "Debbie" Rees on Oct. 17, 1971. They moved to Shelbyville in 1987 when Ed was hired as the location manager for FS. Ed later delivered fuel for FS and worked in the warehouse at International Paper in Shelbyville. Ed was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini Basketball. He was a member of VFW Post #4829 in Shelbyville and Disabled American Veterans.

Ed is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Shawn Tope (Beth) of Shelbyville, IL; daughter, Dana Manship of Shelbyville, IL; brothers, Dennis Tope (CoCo) of Ava, IL, and Wayne Tope of Ava, IL; sisters, Lou Ann Kilpatrick of Steeleville, IL, Linda Rathert (Jim) of Campbell Hill, IL and Patty Tope of Carbondale, IL; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Coleman of Chester, IL, and William Rees (Lori) of Red Bud, IL; 11 grandchildren: Derek Hinton (Jessica), Haley Reid (James), Logan Manship (Joe), Abby Manship (Matt), Drake Manship, Taylor Prather (Jake), Braydin Tope, Gracey Stigers, Gradey Stigers, Jhett Buchanan, and Seth Tope; and 11 great-grandchildren: Michaela, Wade, Addilyn, Emmie, Tate, Korbyn, Jace, Drake, Reese, Kayden and Reyna.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Coleman; son-in-law, Keith Manship; mother and father-in-law, Blanche and William Rees; and sister-in-law, Ruth Rees.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.