Edward Lee Calcaterra

March 26, 1930 - Oct. 15, 2021

ST. LOUIS, MO — Calcaterra, Edward Lee, lived a long, happy and meaningful life, which ended peacefully after 91 years, on October 15, 2021.

He was born in Herrin, IL on March 26, 1930. His parents, Frank and Rose Calcaterra, moved from Herrin to St. Louis, during the Great Depression. Eddie Lee, as he was known then, attended grade school at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on the Hill. His family then moved back to Herrin, where he completed high school. During that period, Ed became a bricklayer, learning from his father who was in the trade. These masonry skills, helped Ed work his way through college, where he earned a Civil Engineering degree from University of Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, MO.

While in high school, Ed met the love of his life, Pat Marlow. They married in 1953, and began a family, filling it with laughter and love. From safari trips in Africa, to grandchild-only trips to Disney World, Ed and Pat kept their extended family, now 40 strong, very close despite geographical separation.

Ed was a nationally recognized leader in the construction industry. He spent his entire 41-year career with Alberici Construction, retiring as President of the company in 1996. His success resulted from an exceptional work ethic, desire to achieve, and ethical obligation to do things right. His background as a bricklayer gave him a unique ability to understand and relate to anyone in the industry. Thus, he was held in high regard by both the management, and labor sides of the industry, holding board positions, and receiving awards from both labor unions, and management organizations. He served many roles both nationally and locally, for the Associated General Contractors (AGC). With the AGC of America, he served as the National Chairman of the Special Contracting Methods, and Construction Management and Project Delivery Systems, and was a member of the task force on Privatization. He also served as Vice President, Chairman of the Apprentice Committee, and Chairman of the Health, Welfare and Pension Committee. Locally within the AGC of St. Louis, he served as President in 1980. He won the Alumni Achievement Award, from the University of Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, MO, in 1991. He was named the construction Industry's 1993, Man-of-the-Year by the Building and Construction Trade Council of St Louis. His hometown, Herrin, IL, awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. He served as a member of Junior Achievement, a member of the Board of Directors, for Cystic Fibrosis (St. Louis), Director of Mark Twain Bank, and a Regent for Rockhurst University (Kansas City).

Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife Pat; and dearest granddaughter Erin. He is survived by his sister, Lori Calcaterra (Roy Taylor); and his children: Chris (Butch) Elzea, Dr. Curt (Bev) Calcaterra, Dave (Meg) Calcaterra, Tracy (Steve) McElroy, and Rich (Wendy) Calcaterra. He leaves behind 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Ed was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, a true patriarch to his family. He was a friend to every life he touched, and a role model for many. His was a life well worth celebrating.

Visitation will be held at Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur MO, on October 27 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St Anselm (Priory) Parish, 530 Mason Rd, Creve Coeur MO, on October 28 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alliance for Improved Public Health in Africa (allianceforafrica.org), a charity founded by Ed's son Curt.

