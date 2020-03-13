CREAL SPRINGS — Edward Lee Williams, 92, passed away peacefully at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Community Living Center of the Veterans Medical Center in Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Graveside committal service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, in County Line Cemetery south of Creal Springs, with Pastor Steve Watkins officiating. Those wishing to attend the committal service should gather at the cemetery prior to 1 p.m. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Heyde-Pillow VFW Post No. 1301 of Marion and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail.

For those who prefer memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans Organization. Contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com, or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

To send flowers to the family of Edward Williams , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information County Line Cemetery

Wagon Creek Road

Creal Springs, IL 62922 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.