Edward Lee Williams
0 entries

Edward Lee Williams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Edward Lee Williams

CREAL SPRINGS — Edward Lee Williams, 92, passed away peacefully at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Community Living Center of the Veterans Medical Center in Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

Graveside committal service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, in County Line Cemetery south of Creal Springs, with Pastor Steve Watkins officiating. Those wishing to attend the committal service should gather at the cemetery prior to 1 p.m. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Heyde-Pillow VFW Post No. 1301 of Marion and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail.

For those who prefer memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans Organization. Contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com, or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

To send flowers to the family of Edward Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 13
Graveside Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM
County Line Cemetery
Wagon Creek Road
Creal Springs, IL 62922
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News