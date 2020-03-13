CREAL SPRINGS — Edward Lee Williams, 92, passed away peacefully at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Community Living Center of the Veterans Medical Center in Marion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.
Graveside committal service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, in County Line Cemetery south of Creal Springs, with Pastor Steve Watkins officiating. Those wishing to attend the committal service should gather at the cemetery prior to 1 p.m. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Heyde-Pillow VFW Post No. 1301 of Marion and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail.
For those who prefer memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans Organization. Contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com, or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
