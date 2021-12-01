Edward Lee Willis Jr.,

Sep. 17, 1940 - Nov. 13, 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Edward Lee Willis Jr., 81, of Murphysboro, IL, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL. His death was not COVID-19 related.

Edward was born on Sept. 17, 1940, in Kearny, New Jersey to Edward Willis Sr. and Sylvia (Waterfill) He Married Marilyn (Kunce) Willis on June 17, 1965, in Murphysboro. They shared 56 years together.

Ed graduated MTHS voted best dancer in his class. After graduating from S.I.U., he began his teaching career with five years in the Job Corps. He then taught 8th grade English in Murphysboro for 25 years and over 5,000 students. He loved them all, each remembering "Dobie Gillis" on Fridays and demonstration speeches including "gift wrapping". Following his retirement, he taught as a substitute teacher, all grades throughout Jackson County for ten years. Ed was well known for his tie collection and never wore the same tie in a school year.

Ed enjoyed many hobbies. He loved to read, hunt, fish, and nature overall. He was an award-winning photographer and a member of the Stage Company. He also loved all his English Setters.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; one sister, Nora Weatherly and husband, Bill Weatherly; and one brother, Rob Willis. Other Survivors include two nephews: Chris Weatherly of Austin, TX, and Woodson Fuller of Rockton, IL; Connie Fielding and Sarah Fielding both of Granite City, IL.

Ed was preceded in death by his father Edward Willis Sr., his mother Sylvia Willis, one sister Barbara Ubel, brother-in-law Jim Ubel, and one sister-in-law Andy Willis, father-in-law Ed Kunce, mother-in-law Ruby Kunce, and dear family friend Danny Seibold of Omaha, NE.

According to his wishes, his body will be cremated and there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation at 4031 Big Muddy Road in Carterville, IL, The Nature Conservatory, or The Sally Logan Library.

For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.