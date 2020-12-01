Edward Leo Kellerman

His family was a very important part of his life and the many memories will now be cherished by those left behind. A common memory his children and grandchildren all held was his gentleness with and kindness to the family babies and little ones. Besides his loving family, Mr. Kellerman was very, very proud of the farm that he bought from his father as a young man, lovingly cared for since 1952. He was one on one with that land, putting in blood, sweat, and tears to make it what it is today — the family farm. As recently as two weeks ago, he was supervising the farm harvesting activities; and in the summer of 2020, he was operating some of the oversized farm implements himself — having the time of his life — because of the loving care from his sons who assisted him.