Edward 'Leon' Morris

After 25 years of marriage, Leon and Mary were divorced in 1980, after which he married Iretta Hubbard. Six years later, Iretta passed away with cancer. In 1989, he married Marilyn Wollard.

After retirement, Leon started a lawn and tree service business and then helped his daughter, Cynde (Morris) Bunch, develop the 160-acre grounds at the family property in Carterville, Illinois, where she established Walker's Bluff Winery and will soon build Walker's Bluff Casino Resort. Leon took great pride in keeping the grounds immaculate, and enjoyed working alongside his grandson, Brad Elders out in the fields and ponds. Brad remembers his grandfather's sage advice: “No matter how bad they chew your (behind) up, they only got so many teeth and you got a big (behind).”

Those who worked with Leon remember that you always knew his opinion about things because he didn't hold his tongue. His loud voice may have seemed harsh and hard, but those who knew him well would tell you he was a teddy bear on the inside. You could see the kindness in his eyes and feel it in his laughter. He loved to talk to everyone, and was just as good at listening.