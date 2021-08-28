Edward R. Meredith

1943 - 2021

MARION – Edward R. Meredith, 78, of Marion, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Marion. Ed was born on April 22. 1943 in St. Louis, MO, a son to the late Richard E. and Ethel M. (Alles) Meredith. He was united in marriage to Janice L. Koenig on September 21, 1985 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro; Jan survives of Marion, IL.

Edward was a Catholic in faith and had served in the United States Air Force Reserve and was a retired office manager and estimator in the H.V.A.C. industry for Galmiche & Sons. Ed enjoyed classic car shows, golf, photography and long walks on the beach.

Following Ed's wishes, cremation has been accorded. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro; Pastor Charles Allen of the Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro will officiate. Ed's immediate family will receive family and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services on Thursday at Crawshaw Funeral Home. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Care 6228 Country Club Road Murphysboro, IL. 62966 or online at https://stfrancis-care.org/donate/