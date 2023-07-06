Edwin L. McLaughlin

Jan. 26, 1941 - July 2, 2023

MURPHYSBORO – Edwin L. McLaughlin, 82, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home in Murphysboro, IL.

Edwin was born on Jan. 26, 1941, the son of Howard T. and Dorothy (Vorn Holt) McLaughlin. He married Jane Conklen on July 6, 1963, in New Holland, IL. Edwin earned a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Illinois, Champaign. He practiced in Murphysboro for 42 years retiring in 2007. He was a member of St. Peters United Church of Christ, Murphysboro, IL, Elks Lodge #572, Murphysboro, IL, American Veterinary Medical Association, Southern Illinois Veterinary Association, Cribbage Board Collectors Society - past president and board member, and Murphysboro Community Unit District #186 School Board – past president and board member.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Jane McLaughlin of Murphysboro, IL, his children: Jeffery (Lynn) McLaughlin of Cary, NC, Regina (Brian) Tripp of Murphysboro, IL, Vinton (Angie) McLaughlin of Leesburg, VA; his grandchildren: Cortney (John) Russell, Melissa McLaughlin, Kalyn (John) Mayer, Brooke McLaughlin, Braden Tripp, Aubrey (Adam) Hancock; his great-grandchildren: Remy Russell, Eli Mayer, Aurora McDonough; his siblings: Kenneth (Sandi) McLaughlin of Mokane, MO, Janet Young of Mason City, IL, James (Emily) McLaughlin of Mason City, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Brian Young, and niece, Laura Young.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 12 p.m., at St. Peters United Church of Christ, Murphysboro, IL, with Rev. Lauren Lambert-Goheen, Rev. Lynn McLaughlin and Rev. Sam Roethemeyer officiating. Burial will follow at Murdale Garden of Memory, Murphysboro, IL. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Peters United Church of Christ, c/o Wilson's Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Steeleville, IL, 62288. To sign guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.