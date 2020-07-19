CARBONDALE — Eileen Catherine Listen, 96, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Manor Court of Carbondale.
Eileen was born Sept. 17, 1923, to William and Irene (Haggerty) Curley in Chicago.
She married Herbert Listen on Jan. 26, 1945, at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death Nov. 25, 2003.
Eileen is survived by her daughter, Joan, of Carbondale; sons, Richard (Kathleen) Listen of Ocala, Florida, and William (Barbara) Listen of Murphysboro; five grandchildren, Chuck, MaryJo, Maureen, Bob and Debbie; 10 great-grandchildren, Asher, Marian, Aurora, Farrah, Emma, Willow, Mena, Brady, Evelyn and Barrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Christopher Bowman; brother, William Curley; and sister, Lorayne Curley.
Eileen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anna. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and shopping.
No services will be conducted. Burial will be in County Line Cemetery in Creal Springs.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.
To leave a story or memory of Eileen visit www.meredithfh.com.
