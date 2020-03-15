CARBONDALE — Eileen Glass, 81, a resident of Lee's Summit, Missouri, formerly a longtime resident of Plainfield, passed away peacefully March 10, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1938, in Essex, the daughter of the late Lucille (nee Lawless) and William Kilbride.
Eileen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John R. Glass; and her son, Mark Glass.
She is survived by her loving children, Mary (Mark) Freiermuth, Kevin (Amy) Glass and William Glass; her cherished grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah, Ethan and London; as well as her dear sister, Rita Walker.
Eileen was born, raised and lived the majority of her life in Illinois. She served as the executive assistant to the dean of the English Department at Southern Illinois University for 17 years. After her retirement, she moved to Georgia for 10 years and then Kansas City for the last three years.
Eileen will be remembered as a dedicated wife and mother whose whole focus in life was on her family and ensuring their happiness before her own.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, in the Overman-Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 15219 Joliet Road which is at the corner of Illinois Routes 30 & 59 in Plainfield. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, in St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Illinois 59, Plainfield. Interment will follow at St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery.
The family would appreciate any memorial donations be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org.
For information, call 815-436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com.
