 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elaine Atwood
0 entries

Elaine Atwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elaine Atwood

Elaine Atwood

MARION - Elaine Atwood, 65, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10:13 p.m. at The Anchor.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Old Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00–8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News