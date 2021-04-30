MARION - Elaine Atwood, 65, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10:13 p.m. at The Anchor.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Old Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00–8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.