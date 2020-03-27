Elaine Hillman
ENERGY — Elaine Hillman, 95, passed away at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY GOVERNOR J.B. PRITZKER, a private funeral service and visitation will be at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin, with Pastor Mark Goldman officiating. Burial will follow in Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the Herrin First Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Hillman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

