Elanor Farris

GOREVILLE — Elanor (Stuart) Farris, 87, of Goreville, formerly of Olive Branch, passed away at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Angel Acres in Marion.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in Blue Funeral Home in Goreville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Busby Chapel Cemetery in Goreville.
Crain Funeral Home in Tamms is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.