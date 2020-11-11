 Skip to main content
Elanor Farris
Elanor Farris

GOREVILLE — Elanor (Stuart) Farris, 87, of Goreville, formerly of Olive Branch, passed away at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Angel Acres in Marion.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in Blue Funeral Home in Goreville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Busby Chapel Cemetery in Goreville.

Crain Funeral Home in Tamms is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

