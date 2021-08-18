Elbert Ray Storme

1923 - 2021

SOUTH BEND, IN — Elbert Ray Storme passed away peacefully in the evening of June 11, 2021, in South Bend. He was born in Marion, IL, on September 15, 1923, the son of S.E. Storme and Lona (Reeves) Storme.

Ray graduated from Marion High School in 1941 and attended Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri where he played basketball. Ray served in the U.S. Army from February 1943 until March 1946. He was in the 529th Signal Corps and served as a radio operator during the invasion of Okinawa. He finished his tour of duty in Korea.

He returned to Marion after the war, but moved in 1954 to Champaign, Illinois, where he worked in the mortgage, construction, and insurance industries. In 1987 he retired as the bookkeeper for Associated Transfer & Storage. In 2007 he moved to The Villages, Florida, to live with his son and daughter-in-law for the next 13 years. In 2020 he moved to South Bend, Indiana, to live with his daughter and son-in-law.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty Hartkopf Storme; his second wife, Helen Tregoning Storme and his five siblings: Glenn Storme, Retha Storme Shure, Juanita Storme Scheffner, Lorene Storme Bridenstein, and Albert "Cliff" Storme, and his niece, Vicki Cannady.