Elden and Janet Shaffner
MAKANDA — Elden Shaffner, age 73, and his wife, Janet (Chadwick) Shaffner, age 75, were in a fatal car accident in Pocahontas, AR, on April 12, 2022.
Visitation for Elden and Janet will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Meredith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the funeral home with Reverend Gerald Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at Rowan Cemetery in Makanda, IL.
Memorials may be made in Elden and Janet's name to Union Hill Christian Church or Rowan Cemetery.
For more information and to read the full obituaries, visit www.meredithfh.com
