Elden and Janet Shaffner

MAKANDA — Elden Shaffner, age 73, and his wife, Janet (Chadwick) Shaffner, age 75, were in a fatal car accident in Pocahontas, AR, on April 12, 2022.

Visitation for Elden and Janet will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Meredith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the funeral home with Reverend Gerald Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at Rowan Cemetery in Makanda, IL.