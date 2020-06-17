MOUNT VERNON — Elijah Ray Badger, 19, passed away at 3:07 p.m. June 11, 2020, in SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon.
He was born May 18, 2001, in Mount Vernon, to Ernest Ray Badger Sr. and Susan Michelle Ray-Badger.
Eli is survived by his mother, Susan Ray-Badger; siblings, Ernest Ray Badger Jr. and significant other, Miranda Chambliss, of Mount Vernon, Artrena Magdalen Badger and fiancé, Christian Cauthran of Gastonia, North Carolina, Ethan Ray Badger of Mount Vernon, Autumn Michelle Badger and special friend, Kaleb Shoots, of Mount Vernon, Azelia Montana Badger of Mount Vernon; nephews, Ernest Ray Badger III and Jameson Bentley Cauthran; niece, Celine Ravenna Cauthran; paternal grandmother, Vernell E. Badger of Mount Vernon; maternal grandparents, Gary W. Ray of St. Louis, Missouri and Florence B. Brown of Big Arm, Montana; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friend, Shalyn Crane of Mount Vernon; and many other friends who were like brothers to him.
Eli was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Ray Badger Sr.; and grandfathers, Roosevelt Badger, Jr. and Douglas Brown.
Eli graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2019. He was a standout athlete in football and track and a Junior Olympian pole vaulter. Some of his achievements include: SIJHSAA State Pole Vault Champion, two time South Seven Pole Vaulting Champion, four time IHSA Track State Meet Qualifier (third place finisher and fourth place finisher), two ime IHSA Track All-State, two time indoor track state qualifier, third place Junior Olympics National Pole Vaulter, 2018 MVTHS Football Hustler of the Year, two time football Big Hit of the Week, four time football Ram of the Week, and football Defensive Player of the Week.
He worked at Continental Tire, was a great mechanic, and was an avid Harley rider.
Eli attended East Salem Baptist Church where his love of God grew and he was re-baptized in March of 2020. He was close to God and had great faith.
He never met a stranger, enjoyed helping others, and loved his family. Eli was a loving son, brother, and friend and will be greatly missed by all of the lives he touched. "Fly High Eli."
There will be no visitation. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, in East Salem Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, with Brother Trent Legg officiating. There will be a limited number of seating for the funeral service. It is asked that social distancing and the church are respected.
Memorials may be made in Eli's honor to his family to be used for a scholarship in Eli's name.
Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.