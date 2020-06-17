× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT VERNON — Elijah Ray Badger, 19, passed away at 3:07 p.m. June 11, 2020, in SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon.

He was born May 18, 2001, in Mount Vernon, to Ernest Ray Badger Sr. and Susan Michelle Ray-Badger.

Eli is survived by his mother, Susan Ray-Badger; siblings, Ernest Ray Badger Jr. and significant other, Miranda Chambliss, of Mount Vernon, Artrena Magdalen Badger and fiancé, Christian Cauthran of Gastonia, North Carolina, Ethan Ray Badger of Mount Vernon, Autumn Michelle Badger and special friend, Kaleb Shoots, of Mount Vernon, Azelia Montana Badger of Mount Vernon; nephews, Ernest Ray Badger III and Jameson Bentley Cauthran; niece, Celine Ravenna Cauthran; paternal grandmother, Vernell E. Badger of Mount Vernon; maternal grandparents, Gary W. Ray of St. Louis, Missouri and Florence B. Brown of Big Arm, Montana; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friend, Shalyn Crane of Mount Vernon; and many other friends who were like brothers to him.

Eli was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Ray Badger Sr.; and grandfathers, Roosevelt Badger, Jr. and Douglas Brown.