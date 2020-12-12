Elizabeth Ann Hartkopf

MARION — Elizabeth Ann (Lingle) Hartkopf, 84, entered the presence of the Lord at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, with family by her side at her home.

Elizabeth was known for being devoted to her family and being a servant of God.

She was born Wednesday, Aug. 5, 1936, at home in Marion, the daughter of Ammon Eli and Mabel Ann (Peterson) Webb.

Elizabeth grew up in Marion, where she spent most of her life, and was a graduate of Marion High School, the class of 1954. After graduating from High School she attended Christian Welfare Hospital Nursing School until she was united in marriage on May 14, 1955, to Theodore Lingle and shared more than 24 years of marriage before his death in 1979. She then married John E. Hartkopf on Nov. 1, 1980, and spent more than 39 years until his death in January 2020.

She was a 1960 graduate of Southern Illinois University, Division of Technical and Adult Education (Cosmetology) and spent more than 30 years running her own hair salon called Liz's Beauty Shop.

She attended Heartland Christian Church of Marion, where she faithfully attended for more than 45 years.

The many memories shared with her family and friends will be cherished by those who knew and loved her.