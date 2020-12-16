 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Ann Nall
Elizabeth Ann Nall

WEST FRANKFORT — Elizabeth Ann Nall, 74, passed away at 9:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

Due to the current health concerns, the funeral service will be a private family gathering, at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, with Father Brian Barker presiding.

Interment will follow next to her husband in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to The Daughter's of Isabella in memory of Elizabeth Ann.

Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

