Elizabeth "Betty" Jo Newell

Elizabeth Jo "Betty" Newell

MARION — Elizabeth Jo "Betty" Newell, age 76, of Marion, IL, passed away suddenly at 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 600 North Russell Street of Marion, with the Rev. Father Brian Barker presiding.

Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery of Cambria, IL.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "St. Francis Care" an animal shelter in Murphysboro, IL, Betty supported. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com. For additional information, call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or Funeral Mass it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.