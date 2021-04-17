Elizabeth "Betty" Jo Newell

Elizabeth Jo "Betty" Newell
MARION — Elizabeth Jo "Betty" Newell, age 76, of Marion, IL, passed away suddenly at 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.
The visitation will be on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 600 North Russell Street of Marion, with the Rev. Father Brian Barker presiding.
Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery of Cambria, IL.
The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "St. Francis Care" an animal shelter in Murphysboro, IL, Betty supported. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com. For additional information, call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or Funeral Mass it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.