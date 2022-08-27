Elizabeth Jean Morris

1958 - 2022

TITUSVILLE, FL – Elizabeth Jean Morris, 64, of Titusville, FL, died peacefully at her home on Aug. 21, 2022.

Elizabeth was born in Du Quoin, IL, to Gene and Phyllis Morris, who preceded her in death, as did one sister, Cindy. She is survived by her sisters, Catherine Morris (Ted) and Trish Hardley, her niece Olivia Hardley and her nephews, Jack Hardley and Ian Shieh.

Elizabeth received her bachelor's degree from SIU-Edwardsville, and MBA from SIU-Carbondale.

In 1984, Elizabeth began her career with NASA at Kennedy Space Center, providing resource planning and analysis for the Space Shuttle Program. In 1989, Elizabeth was awarded NASA's prestigious Silver Snoopy for her outstanding performance, contributing to flight safety and mission success. Fewer than 1% of the aerospace program workforce receive it annually, making it a special honor to receive this award.

A trailblazer for her time, Elizabeth pushed through barriers that would not be addressed by law until the American Disabilities Act was passed in 1990. Elizabeth tirelessly advocated for those she considered less fortunate than herself. Throughout her life, she assisted others by providing them a voice, serving as a mentor, and being a positive role model.

Elizabeth was fiercely independent, from buying a home and driving an equipped van to choosing to live alone for the majority of her adult life. She was determined to keep her independence even as her physical body failed her, arranging for caregivers to provide the help her body was unable to provide.

A private service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.

Donations may be made to Hummingbird Pantry, a 501(c)3 located in Titusville, dedicated to ending food insecurity in Brevard County.