 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth "Libby" Fenton

  • 0
Elizabeth "Libby" Fenton

Elizabeth "Libby" Fenton

CARTERVILLE — Elizabeth "Libby" Fenton, 81, of Carterville, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For further family information or to share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rain, sleet and snow affecting travel through Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News