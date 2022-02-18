Elizabeth "Libby" Fenton
CARTERVILLE — Elizabeth "Libby" Fenton, 81, of Carterville, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For further family information or to share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
