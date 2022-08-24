Elizabeth M. "Lib" Troutt

WEST FRANKFORT - Elizabeth M. "Lib" Troutt, age 92, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away peacefully at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Helia Healthcare Center of Benton, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL.

The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25th at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Stone Funeral Home with Rev. Lance Leeds presiding.

Interment will follow next to her husband Bill in Boner Cemetery of West Frankfort, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both; "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital” and/or "Special Olympics." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL, 62896. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

