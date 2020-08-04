Elizabeth Ruth Livingstone (Sneddon) Hancock

She was the loving and devoted mother to two sons, Dr. Barry Ray Hancock, and wife Jennifer, of Marion; and Captain Daryl Robert Hancock, U.S. Navy (Retired), and wife Mary Colleen, of Collinsville. She was the proud and adoring ‘grandmom' to their children, Andrew Ray Hancock, and girlfriend Lori Johnson of Marion, Lieutenant Aaron Joseph Livingstone Hancock, MD, U.S. Navy, and his fiancé Lacey Rokita, Ethan Robert Hancock of Indianapolis, Indiana, Elizabeth Rose (Hancock) and husband, Jon Henning of League City, Texas. Also surviving are her niece Cathy (Issler), and husband John Kigin, of Terre Haute, IN, and nephew Ron Issler, and husband Stuart Nettles, of Metairie, Louisianna.

Elizabeth Ruth attended Lincoln grade school and graduated from Marion High School in 1958. She is a graduate of John A. Logan College and several banking schools. She met Joseph Ray Hancock in the summer of 1958 on a blind date, and they were married on September 4, 1959, by Reverend Lee Swope in First Baptist Church of Marion where her Sneddon family had attended since immigrating from Scotland in the early 1900's. E. Ruth and Ray were married for over 61 years. She was proud of her Scottish history and made numerous trips to Scotland to visit family and friends. Her family ran Sneddon's Confectionary and Bakery in Cardenden, Scotland, and she was well known for making shortbread from the family recipe. Her greatest life achievement was her family and she loved them more than anything else in life. As a mother, she was blessed to stay at home and raise her children, and in the community she served as a Cub Scout Leader, an officer in Delta Theta Tau Sorority, and a member of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons Marion advisory committee. She participated in many American Heart Association community fundraising campaigns and was active in both professional and social activities at Bank of Marion, Peoples Bank of Marion, and Marion branch of U. S. Bank, where she retired in 1996.