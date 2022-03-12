Ella Lorine Abney

MARION — Ella Lorine Abney, age 93, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with her family near, at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Shawnee Christian Senior Living Center of Herrin, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Fox presiding.

Interment will follow next to her husband, Hallie in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to: "All Nations Church Memorial Fund." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

