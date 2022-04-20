Ella Rue "Ellie" Elizabeth Raymond

MARION — Ella Rue "Ellie" Elizabeth Raymond, age 85, of Bellefonte, PA, formerly of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with her family near, at 12:25 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Mount Nittany Medical Center of State College, PA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Crain presiding.

Interment will follow next to her husband, Dugan, in County Line Cemetery located south of Creal Springs, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both: "Cornerstone Church" and/or "County Line Cemetery." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

The family is requesting, for all those attending the visitation and funeral service inside, the wearing of a face mask and practice of social distancing is suggested.