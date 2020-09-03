× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GODFREY — Ellee Grace Kiser, 2, left this world on Aug. 31, 2020, together with her dog, Noah, suddenly and without suffering.

Ellee is survived by her loving parents, Chris Kiser and Keri (Canning) Kiser; brothers, Cooper (5) and Fletcher (4); grandparents, Nancy Dismore of Mulberry, Florida, and Ronald Kiser of Murphysboro; aunts, Amanda Wingerter (Brant), Jessica Martin (John), Camilla Payne (Bob), and Chrystina Lorenz (Lee); uncles, Daniel (Andy) Canning (Lindsey), Garth Kiser, Charlie Garlich, and Chad Garlich; as well as so many cousins, additional family members and close friends.

Ellee was preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel Canning and grandmothers, Kay Kiser and Clara Kiser.

Ellee touched so many lives with her unimaginable joy and happiness and would want that lifetime of love and memories to be forever shared, and for all of us to treat each day, and one another, as a precious gift.