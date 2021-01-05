CARBONDALE – Elmer Wesley Petri Jr.79, passed away early Thursday morning, Dec. 31, 2020, after a long illness with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Elmer was born on Dec. 23, 1941, in Chicago to Elmer Petri Sr. and Svea (Ekegren) Petri. Elmer was a meat cutter in Chicago and later in Carbondale at Wal-Mart. He met his wife, Janice, in a grocery store in Chicago, and they had 46 wonderful years together.

He loved to garden, fish, and read his Bible.

Elmer is survived by his wife Janice; stepsons, Bob, Don and Victor; son Richard, wife Sherry from Chicago. He is also survived by two daughters of Chicago; thirteen grandchildren; and sister, Lois from Michigan. His grandson Franklin, who lived with them, also helped care for Elmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

Due to COVID restrictions, facemasks and social distancing are required.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

