CARBONDALE — Elnora “Wee Wee” Houchens, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in The Landings at Reed Station.
Elnora was born July 23, 1930, in Shelbyville, Kentucky, to Clarence and Alice (Porter) Bowles.
She married Clarence “Cotton” Houchens on April 29, 1949, in Shelbyville, Kentucky. He preceded her in death Jan. 12, 2016.
Survivors include her three daughters, Marsha Long of Apache Junction, Arizona, Linda (Gary) Pinkham and Peggy (Jesse) Maggos, both of Carbondale; five grandchildren, Justin and Staci Long, David (Amanda) and Chris Pinkham and Elnora “Elly” Maggos; and four great-grandchildren, Damion, Makenna, Warren, and Kymmi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Raymond.
Elnora touched many lives by opening up her home and heart. Her home was host to many events including graduations, parties, reunions, and even a wedding. She volunteered at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and was an avid bowler and dancer in her younger years. Elnora loved her family more than anything and will be missed by all who knew her.
A private memorial service for Elnora will be conducted at a later date.
Memorials are the preferred form of remembrance and may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or St. Francis Care Animal Shelter.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Southern Illinois, and the CNAs and Nurses at The Landings for the love and care given to their Mother.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.
To share a special story or memory of Elnora, visit www.meredithfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.