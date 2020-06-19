MARION — Elsie M. DeVardo, 93, passed away peacefully at 1:19 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Century Assisted Living Center of Carbondale.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, it is recommended funeral homes adhere to limit public gatherings within the funeral home. It is recommended if you are planning on attending the visitation or service please wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.
The time of visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the graveside committal service will at 12:30 p.m. in Murdale Gardens of Memory, located at 137 Murdale Gardens Road east of Murphysboro, with her son, Tim S. DeVardo officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside committal service should gather at the cemetery prior to 12:30 p.m.
The family has requested rather than customary gifts of remembrance, memorial contributions be made to Marion Medical Mission. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence of memory, visit wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
