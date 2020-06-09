Elsie M. Lingle
Elsie M. Lingle

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Elsie M. Lingle passed away Saturday at her home.

Visitation will be  from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

For more information, visit www.crainsonline.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Lingle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

