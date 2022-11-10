Emma Lee Harris

1928 - 2022

GLEN CARBON – Emma Lee Harris of Glen Carbon, Illinois, died Nov. 7, 2022 at the age of 94. She was born April 19, 1928 to John and Josephine Stegle in Cobden, Illinois.

She married Robert Harris who preceded her in death. They had three daughters: Deanna Beatty (Jesse), Robbie Wenzel (Tom) and Lee Schwartz (Curt) who survive. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Derek Wenzel and Hannah Krieger (John) and one great grandchild, Milo Thomas Krieger.

Emma was preceded in death by four siblings: Laura, Johnny, Edward and Barbara. Her sister Edlein Dillow survives.

Emma enjoyed gardening, sewing and writing poetry. She had a knack for repair and could fix just about anything. She enjoyed telling stories and had many sayings passed down from her mother.

To honor Emma, please make a donation to your favorite charity, plant a tree or enjoy a card game with friends.

In keeping with Emma's wishes, cremation has been accorded by Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, Illinois.