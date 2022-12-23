Emma Lou Crews

1932 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Emma Lou Crews, age 90 of Carbondale and formerly of Hillsboro, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 in Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

She was born on March 28, 1932 in Cobden to John Louie and Lucille (Toler) Sellars.

On June 4, 1955 she married Karlyn L. Crews. They shared 45 years of making wonderful memories. Karlyn preceded her in death on June 7, 2000.

Emma was a 1950 graduate of Cobden High School. She graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale in 1954 with a bachelor's degree. She attended Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville from 1965 to 1967, receiving a master's degree in reading. In 1954 she took a teaching position in Bloomington. She was also a teacher in Hillsboro for over 20 years.

She was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Hillsboro since 1962. She was also a member and first president of the LaSertoma (Humanitarian Organization) of Hillsboro. She loved her family, home, quilting, playing bridge and was an avid reader.

Emma Lou is survived by her children, Karla Crews of Carbondale; Kristy (Britt) Sullivan of Carbondale and Alan (Jayne) Crews of Glen Carbon; grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew) Castor; Denver (Sarah) Crews; Addison Winslow; Hannah (Kevin) Kozemczak and Patrick Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Jared, Anna, Emily, Emma, Michael, Keagan, Karlee, Henry, Louis and Madison; brothers, Richard "Dicky" (Cheryl) Sellars of Marseilles; Lawrence "Docky" (Letha) Sellars of Beaumont, CA, and David Sellars of Marseilles; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Dylan Winslow; siblings; John Sellars; Carl Sellars; Donald Sellars; Peggy Havlik; Lora Greene; Charlie Sellars; Harmon Sellars, and Daisy Crowe; and a beloved companion, Doctor Willard Johnson.

Funeral Services for Emma Lou Crews will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home, 31 Memorial Drive, Murphysboro, IL 62966 with Pastor Matt Ferguson officiating.

Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Kemmerer Village Foster Care/Adoption and Child Service Agency, 941 N 2500 E Road, Assumption, Illinois 62510 and will be accepted at the funeral home.

