× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emma Lou Smith 91 of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, passed away at 10:58 a.m. July 28, 2020, in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

She was born to Everett and Ruth (Crawley) Gholson on June 8, 1929.

She was the first certified dietician educator in the U.S.

She was married to Robert Edward Smith who preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Community Hope Methodist Church of West Palm Beach, Florida, and a member of the DAR.

She is survived by a son, Robert Edward (Donna) Smith of Bradenton, Florida; two grandchildren, Erin Kate Smith and Sara Lee Smith. She is also survived by brothers and sisters, Brenda (Dennis) Vineyard of Edwardsville, and James Gholson of Wood River.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, in Smith Cemetery near Dale, Illinois, and visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at Gholson Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Smith Cemetery or Gholson Cemetery and will be accepted at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.