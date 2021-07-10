Emma Lutes Smith

A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Emma served as Methodist Conference President of the United Methodist Women, and was elected to the General Conference and to the Episcopacy Committee of the Jurisdiction. She demonstrated, counseled, and nurtured other women in their Christian beliefs and principles.

Emma was a devoted wife and mother, often left alone to care for her five energetic and independent-minded children while her husband travelled on church business. She raised her children to have a healthy respect for women, strong leadership, and Christian values. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. During the mid-1960s she volunteered at the former Tuberculosis Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was an excellent seamstress, won many county fair premiums for her arts and crafts especially crochet and needlepoint, and was an avid gardener and crossword puzzle enthusiast.

Visitation is from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday July 12, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale. The funeral service and burial will be held immediately after visitation with the Rev. Howard White officiating. Interment will follow the funeral at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Women's missions.